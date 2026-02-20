Main Street Murfreesboro to Honor Downtown Leaders, Historic Preservation Feb. 24

Main Street Murfreesboro is proud to celebrate 41 years of dedication to the historic downtown district. As a cornerstone of the community, the nonprofit continues its mission of promoting historic preservation, supporting locally owned businesses, and cultivating a unique sense of place that defines the heart of Murfreesboro.

To mark this milestone, Main Street Murfreesboro will host its “Annual Celebration,” a long-standing tradition dedicated to honoring the individuals and organizations that have made a lasting impact on the historic downtown area.

This year’s event will feature the presentation of the Design Awards, recognizing three local businesses for their exceptional facade improvements to historic buildings and a significant new construction project within the historic boundary. These awards highlight the vital role of thoughtful architecture in maintaining the district’s character.

In addition to architectural achievements, the ceremony will highlight four organizations that have served as anchors for the downtown community. These groups are being recognized for remaining “Built to Last” through decades of change, providing stability and heritage to the area.

A highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the Doug Young Downtown Leadership Award to Dr. Gloria Bonner. Dr. Bonner is being honored for her extraordinary decades of volunteer service and leadership, which have been instrumental in the continued success of the historic downtown.

Main Street Murfreesboro also extends its deepest gratitude to the partnering businesses that provide the financial foundation for the nonprofit’s work. This year, Wilson Bank & Trust will receive the Business Partner of the Year Award. This honor recognizes their 10 years of dedicated support as the presenting sponsor of the beloved Friday Night Live Concert Series.

The Annual Celebration is open to all supporters of the historic downtown and the Main Street program.

Event Details:

Location: The Walnut House

Date: Tuesday, February 24

Time: 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

