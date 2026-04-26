Main Street Murfreesboro Presents $5,000 Check for a Property Enhancement Grant to The Walnut House

Main Street Murfreesboro is proud to announce that the 2025 Property Enhancement Grant has been awarded to The Walnut House, located at 116 North Walnut Street. The $5,000 grant, approved in 2025, supported exterior improvements that were completed this spring.

A check presentation was held on April 21 with owner David Cavallin and General Manager Ricky Martini, joined by members of the Main Street Murfreesboro Board of Directors. Grant funds were used to replace the building’s front doors and windows, enhancing both the appearance and functionality of this historic downtown property.

The building at 116 North Walnut Street has experienced many transformations since its original construction and continues to play an important role in Murfreesboro’s evolving downtown landscape. Today, The Walnut House operates as a premier event venue, hosting weddings, corporate gatherings, music events, and local fundraisers. Its updated façade now better reflects the vibrancy and charm of the surrounding historic district.

David Cavallin expressed his gratitude for the support, stating, “Thank you sincerely for awarding The Walnut House this generous grant. We are honored by your support and deeply appreciate the trust you have extended to our team and our mission to attract visitors to Murfreesboro’s historic downtown from across the region. We are thrilled with how the new façade has transformed our presence on Walnut Street.”

2026 Property Enhancement Grant Applications Now Open

Main Street Murfreesboro is also pleased to announce that applications are now open for the 2026 Property Enhancement Grant program. This grant provides financial assistance for projects that serve a clear public purpose and benefit, particularly those that preserve and enhance the character of Murfreesboro’s historic downtown.

Eligible projects include exterior building renovations and improvements that contribute to public safety.

The Property Enhancement Grant is a reimbursement-based program and requires a dollar-for- dollar match from the building owner or tenant. The maximum grant award is $5,000.

Applications are open now through May 11. Grant recipients will be announced by the Main Street Murfreesboro Board of Directors and Design Committee no later than June 8. All approved work must be completed within one year from the date the award is issued. Only buildings located within the historic business district are eligible to apply.

For more information about the grant program or to apply, please contact Sarah Callender at Main Street Murfreesboro.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email