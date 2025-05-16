Main Street Murfreesboro Hosts Downtown Chalk Art Contest

Main Street Murfreesboro invites artists of all ages to bring their creativity to life during the Summer Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest on Saturday, June 14, in the heart of Downtown Murfreesboro.

Event Schedule:

Date: Friday, June 14 Time: Drawing begins after 7:30 AM and must be completed by 11:00 AM. Judging will take place from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Winners Announced: 12:00 PM Location: Murfreesboro Public Square Entry: Free

🔗 More Info: Summer Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest

Award Categories:

1st Place Prizes for:

Early Youth (Ages 6–13)

Older Youth (Ages 14–17)

Amateur Adult (Ages 18+)

Winners will receive local gift cards, which can be mailed if they are not present during the announcement. Professional Chalk Artists (18+) are welcome but will not be judged for prizes.

Important Guidelines:

Artists must bring their own non-oil-based, washable chalk and supplies.

Each artist will be pre-assigned a sidewalk space. Designs must not exceed this area.

All artwork must be appropriate for public viewing of all ages. No political, promotional, or advertising content allowed.

Main Street reserves the right to disqualify and remove inappropriate artwork.

Participants in the Early Youth category must be accompanied by an adult (18+).

In inclement weather, participants will be notified of a rescheduled date.

Main Street Murfreesboro is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the historic downtown district by supporting local businesses, organizing community events, and promoting civic pride through placemaking and economic vitality. Learn more at mainstreetmurfreesboro.org.

