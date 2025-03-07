Main Street Murfreesboro Celebrates 40 Years of Revitalization and Community Impact

Main Street Murfreesboro marked its 40th anniversary with a celebratory event on Tuesday, March 4, at The Walnut House, honoring the businesses and individuals who have contributed to the vitality of downtown Murfreesboro.

The evening highlighted the organization’s ongoing commitment to historic preservation, economic development, and community engagement.

Recognizing Excellence in Downtown Revitalization

As part of a longstanding tradition, the Main Street Design Award was presented to two businesses that made significant investments in revitalizing historic properties:

● The Velvet Room Speakeasy & Wine Bar

● 1 of 19 Cocktails and Raw Bar

The award, initiated in 2003, was selected by the Main Street Design Committee and recognizes businesses that have restored a historic building, enhanced the downtown aesthetic, and contributed to economic growth.

The Velvet Room Speakeasy, owned by Crystal and Daniel Creach, is a hidden gem in the back alley of S. Maple Street. Their renovation transformed an underutilized space into a vibrant and unique destination.

One of Nineteen Cocktails and Raw Bar, owned by Christie and Shawn Hackinson, is located at 103 N. Maple Street. Their efforts revitalized a historic downtown location, bringing an upscale cocktail and raw bar experience to Murfreesboro’s thriving food and beverage scene.

Honoring Leadership and Legacy

Anne Davis received the Doug Young Leadership Award, which recognized her dedication and leadership in supporting downtown Murfreesboro and her efforts in helping to start the Main Street program in 1984.

Additionally, 2025 Board Secretary Stephanie Kusch presented the “Stood the Test of Time” awards to 13 long-standing businesses that have been operating in the historic district for decades:

● 1904 – Pastime Barber & Billiard Shop

● 1924 – Jr’s Foodland

● 1928 – Palace Barber Shop

● 1929 – Pinnacle Financial Partners

● 1931 – Firestone Complete Auto Care

● 1936 – Shacklett’s Photography

● 1940 – RION Flowers, Coffee, and Gifts

● 1947 – WGNS Radio

● 1948 – Holden Hardware

● 1956 – Big B Cleaners

● 1957 – City Tile & Floor Covering

● 1957 – Quality Parts Express

● 1958 – James & Associates Residential Designers, L.L.C.

“These businesses represent the heart and soul of our historic downtown,” said Sarah Callender, (Main Street Murfreesboro, Executive Director.) “Their longevity is a testament to their resilience, dedication, and the vital role they play in our community.”

Looking Ahead

As Main Street Murfreesboro embarks on its next chapter, the organization remains committed to preserving the character of downtown while fostering a thriving business ecosystem. For more information about Main Street Murfreesboro and upcoming events, visit MainStreetMurfreesboro.org

