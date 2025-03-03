Main Street Murfreesboro Celebrates 40 Years of Downtown Revitalization

Main Street Murfreesboro is proud to announce its 40th Anniversary Celebration, taking place on Tuesday, March 4, from 4:30 to 6:00 PM at The Walnut House. This special event will honor four decades of dedication to revitalizing Murfreesboro’s historic downtown and recognize the visionaries and leaders who have made the Main Street program a success.

During the evening’s program, Main Street Murfreesboro will present the prestigious Doug Young Downtown Leadership Award to Anne Davis, Executive Director of the Christy Houston Foundation. Davis has been crucial in supporting the Main Street program since the 1980s, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to preserving and enhancing the downtown district.

Additionally, two downtown businesses will be recognized with the Design Award, celebrating their commitment to historic renovation and their contributions to the local business community. A special acknowledgment, “Stood the Test of Time,” will be given to 13 of the longest-operating businesses in historic downtown Murfreesboro, honoring their continued operation and generational ownership legacy.

A highlight of the evening will be unveiling the Historic Timeline Mural Wall at The Walnut House. This collaborative project, created by 13 local artists, depicts key time periods, landmark events, and historic buildings from downtown Murfreesboro. The mural, a partnership between Main Street Murfreesboro, The Walnut House, and The Rutherford Arts Alliance, will remain on display through the end of June.

Following its display, the mural pieces will be auctioned at the Taste of Rutherford fundraising event on July 19 at Oaklands Mansion. Proceeds from the auction will support an arts-related project for downtown in 2026, further enriching the community’s cultural landscape.

Main Street Murfreesboro invites the public to join us for this momentous occasion as we celebrate 40 years of progress, preservation, and community. If you want to attend this event, you can register at https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/main-street-murfreesboros-40th-annual-celebration. Tickets are $10 each. Light bites and drinks will be served at 4:30 PM, with the awards program beginning at 5:00 PM.

For more information about the event, please get in touch with Main Street Murfreesboro at 615-895-1887 or [email protected].

