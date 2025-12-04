Main Street Murfreesboro: Celebrate Christmas December 5 Downtown

Main Street Murfreesboro invites the community to gather for one of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions: Celebrate Christmas, held on the first Friday night of December around the historic Rutherford County Courthouse.

This festive evening features the annual lighting of the Rutherford County Christmas Tree, presented by Middle Tennessee Electric, and offers a full lineup of family-friendly entertainment, activities, and holiday magic.

The fun begins at 6:00 p.m. with FREE children’s activities, crafts, hot cocoa, and games around the courthouse, plus choirs caroling throughout the downtown square. Guests can enjoy dinner at local restaurants, shop at unique downtown retailers, and take in the sights, including a beautiful live nativity scene. Horse-drawn carriage rides will also be available for purchase in the Bank of America parking lot off East Main Street.

At 6:30 p.m., stage performances will kick off an hour-long program of choir music, dancing, acting, and live instruments. Featured performers include:

School of Rock student bands

Rutherford County and Murfreesboro City School Elementary Choir

Center for the Arts performers

The Dancer’s School

The highlight of the evening comes when Santa Claus arrives on stage to light the Christmas tree, officially welcoming the season to downtown Murfreesboro.

After the tree lighting, activities continue from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. with more caroling, carriage rides, and FREE photos with Santa inside the historic courthouse.

“This event is a Christmas tradition for Murfreesboro, and we hope you and your family will be a part of the festivities,” said Main Street Murfreesboro organizers.

Important Parking Information

To ensure public safety and pedestrian access, parking in the Public Square will close at 4:00 p.m. Parking is available at the Civic Plaza and County Judicial parking garages, just a short walk from the event.

Event At-a-Glance

Celebrate Christmas — Friday, December 5, 2025

Historic Rutherford County Courthouse; 6:00–8:30 p.m.

6:00 p.m. — Pre-show Activities Crafts, hot cocoa, small games Choirs performing around the square Carriage rides available for purchase

6:30–7:45 p.m. — Stage Performances School of Rock student bands Rutherford and Murfreesboro City School choirs The Dancer’s School Center for the Arts performers Santa arrives & lights the Christmas tree!

7:30–8:30 p.m. — After the Show Continued activities around the courthouse Carriage rides available for purchase Free photos with Santa inside the historic courthouse



Free photos with Santa inside the historic Rutherford County courthouse continue Saturday, December 6 and December 13 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. No appointment needed.

MORE EVENTS

[Hometown-holidays]

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email