Main Street Festival to Return to Downtown Franklin With New Experience

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County presents the annual Main Street Festival Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27. The two-day event attracts more than 120,000 guests each year and celebrates the arts and culture of Williamson County.

“Each year, we look forward to welcoming spring with the Main Street Festival,” said Bari Beasley, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “For the last 40 years, this event has been a cornerstone of Downtown Franklin, welcoming locals and visitors to experience the magic of Main Street. Without the help from our community and supporters, none of this would be possible.”

This year’s event is proudly sponsored by First Horizon Bank and will offer more than 150 art and craft vendors, food and beverage from local favorites, live music and performances. The family-friendly arts and crafts street festival is free to the public. Activations include Main Stage presented by Nissan & Acoustic Stage presented by Price Printing, KidsZone presented by Hope UC Nashville, PetZone presented by Animalia Health & Wellness and Collaborative Public Art Exhibits, which will take place throughout downtown.

During the event, there will be a lineup of special features for guests to enjoy, including:

150+ Arts & Crafts Vendors: Discover unique, handcrafted treasures.

30+ Food & Beverage Vendors: Indulge in delicious treats from local favorites.

Main Stage presented by Nissan & Acoustic Stage presented by Price Printing: Enjoy live music from talented performers.

Art and Culture Performances: Be captivated by dance, spoken word, music, and more.

KidsZone presented by Hope UC Nashville: Let the little ones unleash their creativity with games, crafts, and activities.

Spring Street: Experience interactive arts, movement, and surprises.

PetZone presented by Animalia Health + Wellness: A pet-friendly paradise with a pop-up pet boutique, puppaccino bar, photo ops, and animal adoptions facilitated by Williamson County.

Collaborative Public Art Exhibits: Participate in creating something special for our community.

This year, Heritage Foundation is offering an exciting new way to experience the festival – introducing the Main Street Picnics on the Lawn VIP Experience in partnership with Picnic PopUp. Set against the picturesque backdrop of St. Philips Church lawn, this limited offering gives guests the chance to indulge in a truly unique and luxurious festival experience. Sign-up information can be found on the festival website.

“First Horizon is proud to again partner with Heritage Foundation to sponsor Main Street Festival,” said Carol Yochem, Central Region President, First Horizon Bank. “Every year we look forward to contributing to this special festival that celebrates the people and places that make downtown Franklin the best Main Street in the U.S.A.”

All Downtown Franklin merchants will be open throughout the event, celebrating with specials, features, and promotions for enhanced shopping, dining, and entertainment throughout the historic district.

Franklin Transit will offer shuttle services to and from the festival. The shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. each day, the last shuttle will leave the last 15 minutes of the festival. Shuttle rides are $1 per person, each way. Information on locations can be found below:

Harlinsdale Farm- Drops at 1st and Main Street

Franklin High School – Drops at the back of City Hall off 3rd and Church Street

No pets, non-folding strollers, food or drink, except bottled water, are allowed on the transit vehicles.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email