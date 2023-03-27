Madonna Announces ‘The Celebration Tour’ with a Stop in Nashville

Madonna announced additional dates on her ‘Celebration Tour’. It will stop in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on December 22, 2023.

A portion of proceeds from the show will go to trans rights organizations. In regard to the over 100 anti-LGBTQ+ bills currently before state legislatures, Madonna says in a release “the oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color. Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic.”

Special guests for the evening will be Bob the Drag Queen aka Caldwell Tidicue.

Tickets for the show will go on sale starting with Citi and Official Fan Club presale on Tuesday, March 28th, with the general on sale starting March 31st at 10am local time on madonna.com.