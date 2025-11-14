Maddox Batson to Headline The Pinnacle

Billboard’s youngest male artist to appear on 21 Under 21, Maddox Batson, announces his 46-show world tour. The Maddox Batson Live Worldwide Tour 2026 kicks off in the United States stopping at The Pinnacle on May 3.

“A lot of people might not remember I got my start on TikTok Live, so this tour name is a nod to those early days,” Batson shares. “We love bringing our live shows to fans – it’s crazy to me that it now means we’re playing around the world. What a blessing to share this journey and new music with y’all!”

Batson’s 2026 tour will donate $1.00 from every North American ticket sold to Music Will, the largest music education nonprofit program for schools in the United States. Through its innovative modern band curriculum, Music Will expands student participation in school music programs and helps drive long-term academic, social and emotional growth.

Find tickets here.

Baylee Lynn, Jenna Davis, Just Jayne and Timmy McKeever will support Batson’s 2026 tour on various dates.

