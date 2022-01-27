Taylor Dye and Josh Kerr have welcomed a baby girl!

Sharing the news in a social media post, “Leighton Grace Kerr, born January 17, 2022 // she’s beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of. she decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy. we already can’t wait for the day we get to finally take her home.”

The baby weighed 2 lb 5 oz and was delivered months early, Kerr was expected to give birth this spring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Kerr (@joshkerrmusic)

In a prior social media post, Kerr shared she had been in the hospital for a month. She stated, “Today marks 1 month of being in the hospital. T went in for a routine check-up at 24 weeks then we were immediately admitted and we have been here since. Our sweet girl is doing great, she is just a little more excited than she is ready to be in the world. This hasn’t been easy but we’re leaning on God and trusting His plan. Thanks for all your thoughts and prayers.”

Maddie and Tae had to postpone their upcoming tour due to Taylor Dye on bed rest. The duo will release “The Madness Vol. 1” on January 28th.