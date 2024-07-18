Madame Tussauds In Nashville to Unveil Harry Styles Wax Figure

Music City is abuzz with the reveal of Harry Styles’ new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Nashville, located at Opry Mills. The GRAMMY and BRIT Award-winning singer, songwriter and actor joins a prestigious lineup of music icons, solidifying Madame Tussauds Nashville as the ultimate destination for music enthusiasts to experience their favorite entertainers up close.

Harry’s new Nashville figure draws inspiration from his iconic all-pink ensemble at the second weekend of Coachella 2022, where he performed his debut headlining set. The figure showcases a shiny pink leather waistcoat and trousers, complemented by an oversized faux fur coat and silver boots. Dressed in multiple rings and necklaces, the figure perfectly captures the vibrant and extravagant personal flair that Styles brings to every stage on which he performs.

“Harry Styles is a global pop superstar, and we are thrilled to reveal this fabulous figure,” said Kelly Field, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Nashville. “Our museum compliments and completes the Music City visitors’ experience. Guests may get up close and personal with these iconic stars. Harry will certainly be a hit among our rockstars, blues, jazz and country music legends.”

‘Treat People With Kindness’ and come on down to Madame Tussauds Nashville at Opry Mills to meet the newest star of the show. Madame Tussauds Nashville will celebrate the launch of Harry Styles with an all-inclusive event at the entertainment stage outside its entrance on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 11:00 AM. The reveal will feature local VIPs, media, influencers, and top Harry Styles fans. Guests will be invited to take photos with the figure. With Harry Styles’ figure now in the spotlight, your visit is sure to hit all the right notes. Guests are encouraged to visit https://madametussauds.com/nashville/ to plan their A-list experience.

