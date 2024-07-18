Mac McAnally Announces Show at The Ryman

Mac McAnally is set to take the stage of the iconic Ryman Auditorium on January 31, 2025, for “An Evening with Mac McAnally.” This highly anticipated event promises an unforgettable night of music and storytelling, taking the audience on a captivating journey through decades of musical excellence.

McAnally, a 10-time Country Music Association Musician of the Year, has already had a remarkable year, releasing two new songs, “Oysters and Pearls” and “All The Way Around.” He has a major role in the revamped Country Bear Musical Jamboree at Walt Disney World, opening on July 17, and is currently producing new projects for Sawyer Brown, Ned LeDoux, and other notable artists. As a guitarist and longtime member of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band, McAnally continues to tour with sold-out shows across the country entertaining his fans and Parrotheads, keeping the spirit of his longtime friend and collaborator Buffett alive.

Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, July 18, at 10 A.M., with public ticket sales beginning on Friday, July 19, at 10 A.M. Fans can purchase their tickets here.

