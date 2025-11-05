M.L.Rose Sets Open Date for Murfreesboro Location

M.L.Rose Neighborhood Pub will welcome guests just ahead of Thanksgiving when it opens its doors on Nov. 24, announces founder Austin Ray. Located at 2108 Medical Center Parkway, this marks the eighth location of the locally owned group of pubs.

“We are thankful for this November opening, that’s for certain,” said Ray. “M.L.Rose has gone through quite a bit of growth in the past couple years, and Murfreesboro is an especially meaningful place for expansion. I’ve been connected to this place since I was born. My mother, Gayle Ray [former Davidson County Sheriff], was born and raised in Murfreesboro and graduated from MTSU, and I have many special memories of visiting my grandmother here. It’s a bit of a homecoming – our opening GM lives in Murfreesboro, and our entire team is excited to become part of the community.”

M.L.Rose’s Murfreesboro location will mark the fourth neighborhood pub opening in two years. The building received minor updates to transform the existing space into M.L.Rose’s lively yet laidback atmosphere, featuring signature design by local artist and MTSU graduate Jeff Stamper.

The menu at M.L.Rose offers an array of shareable snacks, crispy, beer-braised wings, fresh salads and sandwiches, classic and creative craft burgers, and M.L.Rose’s signature crispy waffle fries. The drink menu offers seasonal cocktails, non-alcoholic offerings like dirty sodas and functional beverages, and the brand’s hallmark beer menu with 36 taps and about two dozen additional bottles and cans.

“M.L.Rose and craft beer are synonymous, but we have expanded and evolved with our guests, which means giving our beverage menu a robust presence across cocktails, beer, and non-alcoholic options,” said Ray. “A Neighborhood Pub is a place where a cocktail, a Michelob Ultra, and the trendiest local Hazy IPA can all coexist in harmony. We’ve also expanded our food menu to feature fresh salads and incredible hand-breaded chicken tenders, plus a lot of shareable items, making us a true neighborhood pub for all neighbors. It’s a ‘choose your own adventure’ kind of place.”

M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will offer Neighbor Hour each Monday – Wednesday, including two-for-one drinks, cheeseburgers, and chicken tenders from 3 – 6 p.m. Team trivia will take place every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., starting Nov. 25. Hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday to Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday. Weekend brunch is offered every Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

