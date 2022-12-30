Luxury Vintage Stonetrace Apartments Breaks Ground in Smyrna

Vintage Stonetrace recently broke ground in Smyrna, and the 325-unit complex is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024. It is being built as a partnership between Waldron Enterprises and TDK Construction Company. The estimated cost is $80 million. There are currently 11 Vintage properties in the Middle Tennessee area.

This new property will be located at 4000 White Birch Avenue. Not only will it have one- and two-bedroom apartments, each with multiple plans, but there will also be 14 office suites, open space, a pool and a community clubhouse. The complex will include multiple four-story buildings. It will be within walking distance of shopping and dining located on Sam Ridley Parkway. Rent is expected to average about $1,800.

Other Vintage properties in the area markets are noted for having a friendly atmosphere with helpful staff. Said one resident of Vintage at The Avenue, “We love the fact that the management [is] always … supporting small business … We recently got a coffee machine with Just Love coffee, lattés, etc. The wine machine always has a great selection as well…There are food trucks, and doughnuts on Fridays. Right now, they are running a canned food donation and I love the fact that our community has helped out. We are beyond pleased and just renewed our lease for another year.”

According to a press release, Kent Ayer, president of TDK said, “This housing development offers a different look and feel from anything else in the Smyrna marketplace to meet the needs of millennials and baby boomers who are seeking a modern and comfortable lifestyle convenient to work and entertainment.”

TDK is a privately held family-run development and construction company. The company develops, builds and manages properties offering an elevated lifestyle with high-quality amenities throughout the Southeast and Southwest. Founded in 1959 as Keach Construction by Dorris Keach, current Chairman and CEO Tim’s father, the name was changed to TDK Construction in 1983. The company not only builds multi-family units, but also senior living facilities, military housing, and student housing.

Waldron Enterprises is a family-owned property management company. They manage Anthem at Creekside, King’s Crest Townhomes, Laurel Wood Apartments, Millsprings Townhomes, Villlagecrest Apartments, Village Lake Townhomes, and rental homes.