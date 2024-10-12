Luke Combs, Eric Church & James Taylor Come Together for Concert for Carolina

Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor will headline “Concert for Carolina,” a special benefit show presented by Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, on Saturday, October 26 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Tar Heel State is a profoundly special place for all four artists, as it is where Combs, Church and Taylor grew up and first discovered their musical interests, and where Strings has performed many, many times over his career and holds an extra special place in his heart.

The event will be hosted by ESPN’s Marty Smith and Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley and will feature additional artists still to be announced. As news of the tremendous devastation caused by Hurricane Helene first began over the weekend, the group mobilized and started outreach to put together an event to raise critical funds for the relief efforts. The call to David Tepper—owner of the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC and Bank of America Stadium—and his wife Nicole Tepper was met with overwhelming generosity and decisive action. Without hesitation, the Teppers offered Bank of America Stadium as a venue and everyone united to make the benefit concert a reality as swiftly as possible.

Full details can be found at www.concertforcarolina.com.

All proceeds from the event, including sponsorships, will be split 50/50 between Combs and Church’s Chief Cares Foundation to administer to organizations of their choosing in support of relief efforts across the Carolinas and the Southeast.

Combs’ portion will be distributed between Samaritan’s Purse, Manna Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, as well as one more organization still to be announced.

Church’s Chief Cares is focused on helping established charities and organizations that are well managed, organized and can expedite aid directly to the families affected by Hurricane Helene.

For those unable to attend the concert but still looking to support, donations can be made now to The North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund or to various organizations listed at www.concertforcarolina.com.

“Concert for Carolina” is made possible due to the support and generosity of David and Nicole Tepper and Tepper Sports & Entertainment, Explore Asheville, T-Mobile, Atrium Health, Jack Daniel’s, Whataburger, Miller Lite and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

