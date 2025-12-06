Luke Combs’ Category 10 to Host Free New Year’s Eve Watch Party Featuring Dwight Yoakam

This year’s NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH official watch party will take place at Luke Combs’ Category 10, kicking off at 6 PM on Wednesday, December 31. Grammy-award-winning country superstar Dwight Yoakam will take the stage to perform his biggest hits, with special appearances by Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack to ring in 2025.

The official watch party is free and open to fans 21 and older on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6 PM. Guaranteed entry tickets and VIP upgrade options can be purchased in advance HERE.

For those unable to make it to Category 10 or the main show at Bicentennial Park, NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH will air live on Wednesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*.

As previously announced, the star-studded entertainment special will feature high-energy performances from country music’s hottest superstars live from Bicentennial Park in Nashville, including Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman, as well as special guests CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers. The five-hour event will air across multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight Eastern time as well as the renowned Nashville Music Note Drop and celebratory firework display at midnight Central time. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.

*Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

