Luke Combs and wife Nicole announced they are expecting baby number two.

In a social media post, Luke Combs shared, “Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!”

The couple welcomed Tex Lawrence Combs on Father’s Day 2022 (June 19), the name Tex honors Luke’s great uncle, and the name Lawrence is Nicole’s father’s name.

When the second baby boy is born, they will be about 15 months apart.