On Monday it was announced Luke Bryan would be the solo host for the CMA Awards to be held on November 10th at Bridgestone Arena.

Bryan shared on social media, “This is a pinch me moment! I’ll be hosting the 55th annual #CMAawards for the first time!”

The previous solo host for the CMA Awards was Vince Gill back in 2003; Gill also hosted for a ten-year span.

“Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down. I mean, growing up in Georgia, I remember watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, to name a few, said Bryan in a release.

“They were so good. And then becoming a part of this amazing Country Music family and sitting on the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group. I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make Country Music shine.”

Last year’s host for the CMA Awards was Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker and in 2019 Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, and Reba hosted the event.