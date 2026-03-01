Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean’s E3 Chophouse Temporarily Closes

E3 Chophouse, the high-end ranch-to-restaurant steakhouse located in Nashville’s Hillsboro Village neighborhood, has announced it is temporarily closing its doors. The restaurant, owned by the families of Adam LaRoche, Jason Aldean, and Luke Bryan, opened at 1628 21st Avenue in November 2019 and quickly became a notable fixture in the local dining scene.

In a message posted to social media, the restaurant told fans, “Nashville — We’re Hitting Pause,” adding that it is temporarily pausing operations while evaluating its next steps. The post noted that the team is assessing market opportunities and exploring potential rebrand and re-concept strategies for the future of the location.

