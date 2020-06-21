Luke Bryan Asks Fans to Submit Photos For Music Video

Luke Bryan is asking fans to send him their photos for a new video for his latest song, “Build Me a Daddy.”

Bryan is asking fans to submit photos of their dad to be featured.

“In honor of Father’s Day, I want to hear about yours. Visit https://www.lukebryan.com/build-me-a-daddy to submit your photos. Can’t wait to see this come together and honor all the Dads out there. #BuildMeADaddy”

Only one submission per household. The deadline to enter is July 5, 2020. In case you haven’t seen the video, find “Build Me a Daddy” here.