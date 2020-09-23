The family-run Lucky Thai restaurant offers the flavors of Laos and Thailand in its Murfreesboro restaurant. While serving patrons familiar dishes, owners Naly Phommavong, her daughter, and son-in-law aim to accommodate everyone by offering vegan, vegetarian, diary-free and gluten-free options.

Said one customer in a review, “I want to give a huge thank you to Chef Naly for helping me. I have extensive dietary restrictions that makes eating out extremely difficult. I called to inquire about a few dishes to see if they could be modified. Chef Naly asked thoughtful questions to make sure she understood the full extent of my restrictions, she discussed options and how she would modify them, and overall, she just went above and beyond to help me be able to enjoy eating out…But on top of all that, the food was absolutely delicious!”

Currently they are offering a limited menu with their own twist on well-known dishes, and as well as some unique ones. Appetizers include the ever-popular egg rolls, as well as garden rolls, edamame, fried wings, fried meatballs, and fried sausage.

Papaya salad comes in two different styles, Thai and Laotian. “The dish is often prepared differently in Thailand and Laos,” explained a representative from Lucky Thai, “so our versions reflect those differences. Notably, Lao style uses fermented fish sauce in addition to the regular fish sauce, while Thai style uses the regular fish sauce only. Thai style also has carrots and peanuts added.”

Another interesting salad is called Larb. Larb is an aromatic minced protein salad that is considered the unofficial national dish of Laos. It is very popular in northern Thailand, too. It is available with tofu, chicken, or beef, and served with lettuce leaves and herbs to make your own wraps.

A number of curries are offered as well. “The different colors have different spices and flavors,” according to the Lucky Thai representative. “The red curry is made from dried chilis and has a deeper, spicier flavor, while the green is made from fresh chilis and has a brighter, sweeter flavor. The yellow curry is milder and gets its color primarily from cumin and turmeric in the curry paste.

Number one pan-fried noodle is Pad Thai, with Drunken Noodles – also known as Pad Kee Mao — a close second. Drunk Noodles are made with flat rice noodles, basil, bell pepper, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, onion, jalapeno, brown sauce and cilantro. There are also several pan fried and stir fried rice dishes.

“There are several, and I mean SEVERAL Thai restaurants in the ‘Boro,” according to another reviewer, “but I can truly say this tiny restaurant has some unique and extremely tasty options.”

For those looking for something tasty to drink during these hot days of summer, Lucky Thai has iced Thai tea and iced Thai coffee. Thai iced tea is made from strongly-brewed black tea with the addition of spices like star anise, crushed tamarind, and cardamom. The Thai iced coffee is made with French style coffee with chicory and a hint of almond. Both are served with a choice of coconut milk or almond milk.

Pan Thai owners are happy to be serving Murfreesboro, and hope to for a long time. Until further notice, all service is pick up only.

Lucky Thai

2705 Old Fort Parkway, Suite N

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 867-6988

Facebook: facebook.com/LuckyThaiTN

Website: luckythaitn.com

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, 12:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.