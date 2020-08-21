Join in for some family fun at Lucky Ladd Farms this weekend.
This Saturday, August 22, Lucky Ladd Farms will host its annual Sweet Corn Fun Fest from 10 am – 4 pm. Lucky Ladd Farms is located at 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville, TN, 37060.
Via Facebook, “Sweet fun is here!!! Join us Saturday, August 22 for our annual Sweet Corn FUN Fest from 10am-4pm. Fun contests and prizes for kids and adults, and 50+ activities to enjoy including inflatable water slides, splash pad, petting zoo, acres of playgrounds, pony rides, kids train, and more!”
For those interested in attending the event, you must purchase a timed ticket to guarantee a spot on the farm.
Purchase tickets here.
Lucky Ladd Farms is taking several safety precautions for your visit.
- Staff health screenings and temperature checks.
- Increased disinfecting routines and cleaning protocols. Enhanced measures may call for temporary closures or delays at attractions during your visit. We appreciate your patience.
- Common areas will comply with appropriate social distancing guidelines.
- Hand washing and hand sanitizer stations will be readily available throughout the facility.
- Sneeze guards have been put in place at cash registers and food stands.
- Staff will wear face coverings so long as the temperature is below 85-degrees.
- Face coverings will be optional for staff once the temperature rises to 85-degrees or above. Given that we are an open-air outdoor facility, with only non-air-conditioned buildings, we aren’t willing to put our staff at risk of hypoxia or heat-stroke due to overheating from wearing a mask for extended periods of time.
- We will adhere to all local and statewide health mandates.
- Some attractions may need to remain temporarily closed to ensure guest safety.
- We will be operating at 50% capacity.
- Hours of operation will be reduced to include Thursday-Saturday from 10am-4pm as we monitor demand, protocols and guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.