Join in for some family fun at Lucky Ladd Farms this weekend.

This Saturday, August 22, Lucky Ladd Farms will host its annual Sweet Corn Fun Fest from 10 am – 4 pm. Lucky Ladd Farms is located at 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville, TN, 37060.

Via Facebook, “Sweet fun is here!!! Join us Saturday, August 22 for our annual Sweet Corn FUN Fest from 10am-4pm. Fun contests and prizes for kids and adults, and 50+ activities to enjoy including inflatable water slides, splash pad, petting zoo, acres of playgrounds, pony rides, kids train, and more!”

For those interested in attending the event, you must purchase a timed ticket to guarantee a spot on the farm.

Purchase tickets here.

Lucky Ladd Farms is taking several safety precautions for your visit.