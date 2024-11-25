Lucky Ladd Farms’ Holly Jolly Festival of Lights Begins This Week

Discover the magic of the holiday season at Lucky Ladd Farms’ Holly Jolly Festival of Lights, just a short drive from Nashville, Franklin, and Murfreesboro! From November 29 to December 22, Wednesday through Sunday, 5 pm-9 pm, embark on an enchanting journey through our nearly mile-long trail of twinkling Christmas lights and festive displays.

Enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities, including a live nativity scene featuring our adorable farm animals, cozy campfires, a letters-to-Santa station, and character meet ‘n greets. Don’t miss the opportunity to create lasting memories with our Tennessee Snow Globe Experience and capture fun photos throughout the festival.

Indulge in fresh-baked cookies and hot cocoa, shop for unique Christmas gifts, and add on activities like face painting, s’mores roasting, and barnyard pony rides for an extra special evening.

Advanced ticket purchase is required, with general admission priced at $16 for ages 2 and up (children under 2 are free). 2024 Season Pass Members save $4 off each standard general admission ticket. Parking is free.

Make Lucky Ladd Farms’ Holly Jolly Festival of Lights your new holiday tradition! Reserve your tickets here.

Just a friendly reminder Lucky Ladd Farms’ fun park activities, petting zoo, playgrounds, rides, and nature trail are closed for winter and not included with this event.

This event is held rain-or-shine, regardless of temperatures or inclement weather conditions

