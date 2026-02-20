Friday, February 20, 2026
No menu items!
Home Crime LPR And Drone Technology Lead Police To Stolen Vehicle, Arrest In Murfreesboro

LPR And Drone Technology Lead Police To Stolen Vehicle, Arrest In Murfreesboro

By
Source Staff
-
0
40

License plate reader and drone technology helped Murfreesboro police locate a stolen vehicle from Indiana and arrest a man this past weekend.

Officers arrested Tehren Wiley, 26, on Sunday, Feb. 15, at a home on Wiseman Place. He is charged with theft of property valued between $2,500 and $10,000.

LPR cameras alerted officers to the stolen car, a black 2013 Chevrolet Malibu. Patrol officers found the car parked in a driveway on Wiseman Place. Police surrounded the home and deployed a drone before detaining Wiley.

More Crime News

Wiley was booked and released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $7,500 bond. His hearing is scheduled for March 23 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×