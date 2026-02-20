LPR And Drone Technology Lead Police To Stolen Vehicle, Arrest In Murfreesboro

License plate reader and drone technology helped Murfreesboro police locate a stolen vehicle from Indiana and arrest a man this past weekend.

Officers arrested Tehren Wiley, 26, on Sunday, Feb. 15, at a home on Wiseman Place. He is charged with theft of property valued between $2,500 and $10,000.

LPR cameras alerted officers to the stolen car, a black 2013 Chevrolet Malibu. Patrol officers found the car parked in a driveway on Wiseman Place. Police surrounded the home and deployed a drone before detaining Wiley.

Wiley was booked and released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $7,500 bond. His hearing is scheduled for March 23 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

