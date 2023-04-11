LPD Honors Dispatchers During National Telecommunicators Week

National Telecommunicators Week is from April 9 to 15 this year and recognizes the dispatchers who dutifully answer 911 calls and calls for service.

The La Vergne Police Department currently has nine dispatchers and three other officers and support staff that fill in as needed. These men and women are the first to answer the phone when you dial 911 and are vital to police and fire communications. The La Vergne communications center is staffed 24/7, often working long hours, missing holidays, and family events.

“We are truly honored to work with these first responders and to have the support of their families,” says Interim Police Chief Brent Hatcher. “We have a strong team of dispatchers who always strive to be at their best to serve this city and its residents.”

On Monday, April 10 Nicole Farmer was named the 2023 Dispatcher of the Year, voted by the men and women who serve in the La Vergne police and fire department.

The La Vergne Police Department would also like to take a moment to thank all of the organizations who have donated including, Accents of Love, Ajax Turner, Amazon, Ascend Federal Credit Union, Breaking Bread, Brentwood Police Department, Chon Ton Thai Café, CMS Uniforms & Equipment, Donut Time (Antioch), Dunkin’ (La Vergne), Fraternal Order of Police, Grace Community Church, Hickory Falls Restaurant (Smyrna), HomeStyle Bakery, IAFF, Karin’s Kustard & Hamburgers, La Vergne Fir Association, Marco’s Pizza (La Vergne), Margarita House (La Vergne), Motorola Solutions, Nashville Communications, Nothing Bundt Cakes (Murfreesboro), Olive Garden (Antioch), and Rutherford Pointe Townhomes.