LPD Asks for Public’s Help to Identify Hit-and-Run Suspects

The La Vergne police department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people who may have been involved in a recent hit-and-run.

The incident happened on April 9, 2023 around 9:30 p.m. at the Kroger on Murfreesboro Road in La Vergne. Officers are looking to identify and speak with two people caught on security footage. They left the area in a white truck, possibly a Toyota Tundra, with a lift, aftermarket wheels, and new damage to the passenger side rear wheel.

Anyone with information is asked to call La Vergne Police at 615-793-7744 and ask to speak with Officer Fesmire or send an email to jfesmire@lavergnetn.gov.