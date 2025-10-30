Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 30, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for October 23-30, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Giorgio's Pizza
|70
|901 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/24/2025
|The Meat Wagon Mobile
|71
|4107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|UGADI Indian Grill
|77
|2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/28/2025
|EL PARIENTE
|78
|198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/27/2025
|Asuka Hibachi &Buffet
|82
|645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/29/2025
|Chappy's Bar And Grill
|87
|104 Gils St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/29/2025
|West 22 Tacos
|88
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Jersey Mikes
|90
|2705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/29/2025
|Yummy Poki
|93
|901 Rock Springs Road 110 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
