Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 30, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for October 23-30, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Giorgio's Pizza70901 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/24/2025
The Meat Wagon Mobile714107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine10/23/2025
UGADI Indian Grill772306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/28/2025
EL PARIENTE78198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/27/2025
Asuka Hibachi &Buffet82645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/29/2025
Chappy's Bar And Grill87104 Gils St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/29/2025
West 22 Tacos882108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/23/2025
Jersey Mikes902705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/29/2025
Yummy Poki93901 Rock Springs Road 110 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up10/28/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

