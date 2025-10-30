Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 30, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for October 23-30, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Giorgio's Pizza 70 901 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/24/2025 The Meat Wagon Mobile 71 4107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 UGADI Indian Grill 77 2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/28/2025 EL PARIENTE 78 198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/27/2025 Asuka Hibachi &Buffet 82 645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/29/2025 Chappy's Bar And Grill 87 104 Gils St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/29/2025 West 22 Tacos 88 2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Jersey Mikes 90 2705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/29/2025 Yummy Poki 93 901 Rock Springs Road 110 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/28/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email