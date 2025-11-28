Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 28, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for November 20-28, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Bar Louie 85 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 Southern Spoon Commissary 88 1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/26/2025 No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill 91 1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Bar Louie Auxiliary Bar 92 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

