Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 20, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for November 13-20, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Wasabi Steak House and Sushi692812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/13/2025
Som-Tum Thai713138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine11/14/2025
Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro765241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/17/2025
Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi77517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Taste of Thai811841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine11/17/2025
Las Trojas Murfreesboro843105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/18/2025
El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc87210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/17/2025
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant884183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/13/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

