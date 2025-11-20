Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 20, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for November 13-20, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Wasabi Steak House and Sushi
|69
|2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|Som-Tum Thai
|71
|3138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2025
|Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro
|76
|5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi
|77
|517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Taste of Thai
|81
|1841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Las Trojas Murfreesboro
|84
|3105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2025
|El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc
|87
|210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
|88
|4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
