Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 20, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for November 13-20, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Wasabi Steak House and Sushi 69 2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025 Som-Tum Thai 71 3138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 11/14/2025 Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro 76 5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi 77 517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Taste of Thai 81 1841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Las Trojas Murfreesboro 84 3105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/18/2025 El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc 87 210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant 88 4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

