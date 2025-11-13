Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 13, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for November 6-13, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill621144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/06/2025
Sabaidee Cafe87505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/07/2025
Bubble Tea Cafe872486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/06/2025
EL PARIENTE92198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/06/2025
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429922697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/06/2025
Camino Real #494408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/10/2025
China Spring941638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/07/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

