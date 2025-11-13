Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 13, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for November 6-13, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill 62 1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 Sabaidee Cafe 87 505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/07/2025 Bubble Tea Cafe 87 2486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 EL PARIENTE 92 198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/06/2025 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429 92 2697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 Camino Real #4 94 408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/10/2025 China Spring 94 1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/07/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

