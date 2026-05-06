Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 6, 2026

These are the lowest food health scores for April 28 to May 6, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad; these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308
|75
|544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/04/2026
|Silo's Bar & Grill
|76
|1453 Silohill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Taqueria La Lumbre Mobile FSE
|77
|103 Sunrise Ave La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|El Hornito Bakery 2
|78
|2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|05/04/2026
|Wako Japanese Cuisine
|80
|740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Lua Vietnamese Restaurant FSE
|89
|291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|93
|331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
|93
|277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/01/2026
|Embassy Suites Bar
|93
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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