Wednesday, May 6, 2026
No menu items!
Home Business Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 6, 2026

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 6, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
33

These are the lowest food health scores for April 28 to May 6, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad; these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Carrabba's Italian Grill #930875544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/04/2026
Silo's Bar & Grill761453 Silohill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Taqueria La Lumbre Mobile FSE77103 Sunrise Ave La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine04/28/2026
El Hornito Bakery 2782962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine05/04/2026
Wako Japanese Cuisine80740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Lua Vietnamese Restaurant FSE89291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Oscar's Taco Shop93331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine05/05/2026
Cozumel Mexican Restaurant93277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up05/01/2026
Embassy Suites Bar931200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/29/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×