Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 6, 2026

These are the lowest food health scores for April 28 to May 6, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad; these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308 75 544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/04/2026 Silo's Bar & Grill 76 1453 Silohill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Taqueria La Lumbre Mobile FSE 77 103 Sunrise Ave La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 El Hornito Bakery 2 78 2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 05/04/2026 Wako Japanese Cuisine 80 740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Lua Vietnamese Restaurant FSE 89 291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Oscar's Taco Shop 93 331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 05/05/2026 Cozumel Mexican Restaurant 93 277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 05/01/2026 Embassy Suites Bar 93 1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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