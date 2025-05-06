Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 6, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for April 29 to May 6, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
EL PARIENTE63198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine04/29/2025
The Parthenon Grille761962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine04/29/2025
Taste Of China831730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429892697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine05/05/2025
Drake's Restaurant902614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine05/01/2025
La Michoacana93810 n w broad st #268 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up04/30/2025
La Petite Academy Food Service931212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
Cozumel Mexican Restaurant94277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up05/02/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

