Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 6, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for April 29 to May 6, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date EL PARIENTE 63 198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 04/29/2025 The Parthenon Grille 76 1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 04/29/2025 Taste Of China 83 1730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429 89 2697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 05/05/2025 Drake's Restaurant 90 2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 05/01/2025 La Michoacana 93 810 n w broad st #268 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/30/2025 La Petite Academy Food Service 93 1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 Cozumel Mexican Restaurant 94 277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/02/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

