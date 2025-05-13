Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 13, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for May 6-13, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Date Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill 79 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129 05/07/2025 Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill Aux. 90 2615 Medical Center Pkwy. STE 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129 05/07/2025 EL PARIENTE 94 198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 05/07/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email