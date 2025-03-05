Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 5, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for February 25 to March 5, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility NameScore/ResultAddressTypeDate
Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE68173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine02/27/2025
Jeff's Family Friendly Restaurant Llc73467 Hankock St Murdreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/03/2025
Yoki Buffet 168 Inc751145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/04/2025
Slice n Spin81107 S Maney Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/27/2025
Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill88900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/26/2025
The Fish House Bar931626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/25/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

