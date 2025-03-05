Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 5, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for February 25 to March 5, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Facility Name
|Score/Result
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE
|68
|173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|02/27/2025
|Jeff's Family Friendly Restaurant Llc
|73
|467 Hankock St Murdreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/03/2025
|Yoki Buffet 168 Inc
|75
|1145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/04/2025
|Slice n Spin
|81
|107 S Maney Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/27/2025
|Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill
|88
|900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/26/2025
|The Fish House Bar
|93
|1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/25/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!