Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 5, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for February 25 to March 5, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility Name Score/Result Address Type Date Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE 68 173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 02/27/2025 Jeff's Family Friendly Restaurant Llc 73 467 Hankock St Murdreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/03/2025 Yoki Buffet 168 Inc 75 1145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/04/2025 Slice n Spin 81 107 S Maney Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/27/2025 Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill 88 900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/26/2025 The Fish House Bar 93 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/25/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

