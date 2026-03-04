Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 4, 2026

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 4, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
62

These are the lowest food health scores for February 25 to March 4, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Chago's Mexican Restaurant70579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/26/2026
China Garden712480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/26/2026
La Cucina Italiana71451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Little Caesars775116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/02/2026
King Noodles Thai Restaurant781722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Lucky Thai LLC792705-N Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Blue Coast Burrito931141 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/03/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

