Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 4, 2026

These are the lowest food health scores for February 25 to March 4, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Chago's Mexican Restaurant 70 579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 China Garden 71 2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 La Cucina Italiana 71 451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Little Caesars 77 5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 King Noodles Thai Restaurant 78 1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Lucky Thai LLC 79 2705-N Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Blue Coast Burrito 93 1141 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

