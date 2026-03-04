Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 4, 2026

These are the lowest food health scores for February 25 to March 4, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Chago's Mexican Restaurant
|70
|579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|China Garden
|71
|2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|La Cucina Italiana
|71
|451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Little Caesars
|77
|5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|King Noodles Thai Restaurant
|78
|1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Lucky Thai LLC
|79
|2705-N Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Blue Coast Burrito
|93
|1141 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!