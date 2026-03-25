Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 25, 2026

These are the lowest food health scores for March 18-25, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date El Capri Mobile 67 728 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 KPOT 67 1720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Mi Camino Real 68 1890 Almaville Rd. STE 110 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Kona Ice 4 of Middle TN (Mobile) 83 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Murfreesboro KinderCare FE 83 847 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Love's Pizza 86 1728 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill 92 900 Grammer Ln STE 100 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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