Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 25, 2026

These are the lowest food health scores for March 18-25, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|El Capri Mobile
|67
|728 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|KPOT
|67
|1720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Mi Camino Real
|68
|1890 Almaville Rd. STE 110 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Kona Ice 4 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|83
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Murfreesboro KinderCare FE
|83
|847 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Love's Pizza
|86
|1728 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill
|92
|900 Grammer Ln STE 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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