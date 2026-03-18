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Home Business Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 18, 2026

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 18, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
6

These are the lowest food health scores for March 11-18, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
615 District DBA Southern Still701950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu771855 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. 160 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/13/2026
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant77820 Expo Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/13/2026
Smyrna Ready Mix Corporate Office Food Svc781000 Hollingshead Circle murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant834183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Jet's Pizza834167 Franklin Rd. STE A1 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/11/2026
Maya Mexican Grill83805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/13/2026
China Express844183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/13/2026
Spark by Hilton - FE87175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/12/2026
Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest Bar884183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Fridas Cafe883514 Plum Leaf Pl Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine03/12/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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