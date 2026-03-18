Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 18, 2026

These are the lowest food health scores for March 11-18, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date 615 District DBA Southern Still 70 1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu 77 1855 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. 160 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant 77 820 Expo Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Smyrna Ready Mix Corporate Office Food Svc 78 1000 Hollingshead Circle murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant 83 4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Jet's Pizza 83 4167 Franklin Rd. STE A1 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Maya Mexican Grill 83 805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 China Express 84 4183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Spark by Hilton - FE 87 175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest Bar 88 4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Fridas Cafe 88 3514 Plum Leaf Pl Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email