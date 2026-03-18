Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 18, 2026

These are the lowest food health scores for March 11-18, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|615 District DBA Southern Still
|70
|1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu
|77
|1855 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. 160 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
|77
|820 Expo Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Smyrna Ready Mix Corporate Office Food Svc
|78
|1000 Hollingshead Circle murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
|83
|4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Jet's Pizza
|83
|4167 Franklin Rd. STE A1 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Maya Mexican Grill
|83
|805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|China Express
|84
|4183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Spark by Hilton - FE
|87
|175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest Bar
|88
|4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Fridas Cafe
|88
|3514 Plum Leaf Pl Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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