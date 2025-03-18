Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 18, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for March 11-18, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Date Two Brothers Pizzeria 75 291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna TN 37167 03/12/2025 Burger Bar 76 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 03/13/2025 Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest Bar 82 4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129 03/12/2025 Schlotzsky's Deli 83 4433 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 03/11/2025 Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest 86 4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129 03/12/2025 The Print Shop Kitchen 86 1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 03/11/2025 Salvos Pizza Inc 88 701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37167 03/17/2025 Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro 92 5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128 03/14/2025 Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc 93 325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro TN 37129 03/14/2025 Popeyes Restaurant 94 2435 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 03/17/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

