Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 18, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for March 11-18, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressDate
Two Brothers Pizzeria75291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna TN 3716703/12/2025
Burger Bar761850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 3712903/13/2025
Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest Bar824183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 3712903/12/2025
Schlotzsky's Deli834433 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 3712803/11/2025
Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest864183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 3712903/12/2025
The Print Shop Kitchen861 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 3716703/11/2025
Salvos Pizza Inc88701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna TN 3716703/17/2025
Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro925241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 3712803/14/2025
Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc93325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro TN 3712903/14/2025
Popeyes Restaurant942435 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 3712703/17/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

