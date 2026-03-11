Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 11, 2026

These are the lowest food health scores for March 4-11, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Little Caesars 82 211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Hoppy's Harbor Grill @ Fate Sanders Marina 83 3157 Weakley Lane Mount Juliet TN 37122 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Olive Garden #1752 84 1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Margarita House 85 145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Zaxby's 89 905 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 China Garden 93 2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

