Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 11, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for March 5-11, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Date The Clay Pit 84 1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 03/10/2025 Placery Resteraunt and Bar - FE 84 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 03/07/2025 The Casual Pint 92 427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 03/05/2025 Burger King #21222 94 2407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 03/06/2025 Roma Pizza 94 5150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne TN 37086 03/05/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

