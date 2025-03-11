Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 11, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
84

These are the lowest food health scores for March 5-11, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressDate
The Clay Pit841312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 3712903/10/2025
Placery Resteraunt and Bar - FE842108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 3712903/07/2025
The Casual Pint92427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 3716703/05/2025
Burger King #21222942407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 3712803/06/2025
Roma Pizza945150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne TN 3708603/05/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR