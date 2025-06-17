Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 17, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for June 10-17, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Alo Michoacan Ice Cream Shop 3 llc 94 230 n lowry st Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/16/2025 Brunch And Brew Cafe 78 1220 East Northfield Blvd, Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 06/16/2025 L.A.'s Bar Smoke and Grill Mobile 90 1403 Rocky Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 06/14/2025 Chago's Mexican Restaurant 66 579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/13/2025 Giorgio's Pizza 89 901 Rock Springs Rd, Smyrna, TN, USA Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/12/2025 Pad Thai Cafe 89 2568 S. Church St. Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 06/12/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

