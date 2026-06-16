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Home Business Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 16, 2026

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 16, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
12

These are the lowest food health scores for June 9-16, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad; these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Little Caesars662962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine06/15/2026
Juicy Seafood83267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine06/15/2026
Atomic Wings865607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/12/2026
Totuma Venezuelan Restaurant FSE902160 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine06/09/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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