Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 31, 2025

Michael Carpenter
These are the lowest food health scores for July 21-31, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit682955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine07/25/2025
La Siesta Mexican Restaurant75421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine07/30/2025
Love's Pizza751728 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/29/2025
Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant86230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/24/2025
La Loma Mexican Grill862658 New Salem Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262Food Service - Routine07/21/2025
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059885001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine07/30/2025
La Siesta Mexican Restaurant892424 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine07/28/2025
Captain D's #350290323 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up07/24/2025
Learning Zone FE931021 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/30/2025
CR Noodle House Restaurant945270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up07/30/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

