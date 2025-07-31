Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 31, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for July 21-31, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit 68 2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 07/25/2025 La Siesta Mexican Restaurant 75 421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 07/30/2025 Love's Pizza 75 1728 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/29/2025 Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant 86 230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/24/2025 La Loma Mexican Grill 86 2658 New Salem Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262 Food Service - Routine 07/21/2025 Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059 88 5001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 07/30/2025 La Siesta Mexican Restaurant 89 2424 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 07/28/2025 Captain D's #3502 90 323 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/24/2025 Learning Zone FE 93 1021 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/30/2025 CR Noodle House Restaurant 94 5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/30/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

