Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 31, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for July 21-31, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit
|68
|2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|07/25/2025
|La Siesta Mexican Restaurant
|75
|421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|07/30/2025
|Love's Pizza
|75
|1728 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/29/2025
|Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant
|86
|230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/24/2025
|La Loma Mexican Grill
|86
|2658 New Salem Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262
|Food Service - Routine
|07/21/2025
|Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059
|88
|5001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|07/30/2025
|La Siesta Mexican Restaurant
|89
|2424 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|07/28/2025
|Captain D's #3502
|90
|323 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/24/2025
|Learning Zone FE
|93
|1021 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/30/2025
|CR Noodle House Restaurant
|94
|5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/30/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!