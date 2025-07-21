Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 21, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for July 11-21, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc
|94
|325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Camino Real #13
|88
|2450 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Los dos Carales De Hidalgo Mobile Food Est
|85
|1520 Molloy Ln Lot 6 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Millers Grocery
|84
|7011 Church St Christiana, TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville
|81
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Rancho Cantina 2
|94
|1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|Thai Noodle Papaya
|94
|331 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|Casa Adobe Express
|93
|1433 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Captain D's #3654
|79
|263 N Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Tony's Cafe
|94
|281 N Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|CoreLife Eatery
|70
|2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Complaint
|07/15/2025
|Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE
|73
|173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Juicy Seafood
|74
|267 N Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/11/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
