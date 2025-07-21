Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 21, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
56

These are the lowest food health scores for July 11-21, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

BusinessScoreAddressTypeDate
Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc94325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Camino Real #13882450 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Los dos Carales De Hidalgo Mobile Food Est851520 Molloy Ln Lot 6 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Millers Grocery847011 Church St Christiana, TN 37037Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville812573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Rancho Cantina 2941925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up07/16/2025
Thai Noodle Papaya94331 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up07/16/2025
Casa Adobe Express931433 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Captain D's #365479263 N Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Tony's Cafe94281 N Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167Food Service Routine07/15/2025
CoreLife Eatery702330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Complaint07/15/2025
Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE73173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Juicy Seafood74267 N Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR