Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 21, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for July 11-21, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Score Address Type Date Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc 94 325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Camino Real #13 88 2450 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Los dos Carales De Hidalgo Mobile Food Est 85 1520 Molloy Ln Lot 6 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Millers Grocery 84 7011 Church St Christiana, TN 37037 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville 81 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Rancho Cantina 2 94 1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 07/16/2025 Thai Noodle Papaya 94 331 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 07/16/2025 Casa Adobe Express 93 1433 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Captain D's #3654 79 263 N Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Tony's Cafe 94 281 N Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 CoreLife Eatery 70 2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Complaint 07/15/2025 Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE 73 173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Juicy Seafood 74 267 N Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

