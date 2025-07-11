Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 11, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for July 2-11, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi 84 2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 Bizcochito Bakery & Restaurant 83 5486 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 500 La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 Olive Garden #1752 93 1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 The Boulevard Bar & Grille 83 2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs 75 830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37164 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Burger King #157 86 5099 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Rancho Cantina 2 74 1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 07/07/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

