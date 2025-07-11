Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 11, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for July 2-11, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi842808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/10/2025
Bizcochito Bakery & Restaurant835486 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 500 La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine07/10/2025
Olive Garden #1752931710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/09/2025
The Boulevard Bar & Grille832154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/09/2025
Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs75830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37164Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Burger King #157865099 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Rancho Cantina 2741925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine07/07/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

