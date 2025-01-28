Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 28

Michael Carpenter
167

These are the lowest food health scores for January 21-28, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Dq Grill & Chill75510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/27/2025
La Siesta781111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/27/2025
Little Caesars795116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/22/2025
Happy Fast Food89575 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/27/2025
Subway 15242925068 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/22/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

