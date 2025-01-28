Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 28

These are the lowest food health scores for January 21-28, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Name Score Address Type Date Dq Grill & Chill 75 510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/27/2025 La Siesta 78 1111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/27/2025 Little Caesars 79 5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 01/22/2025 Happy Fast Food 89 575 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/27/2025 Subway 15242 92 5068 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 01/22/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email