Wednesday, January 21, 2026
No menu items!
Home Business Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan.21, 2026

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan.21, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
33

These are the lowest food health scores for January 14-21, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
U & I612069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/15/2026
Sabor Latino Restaurante91291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Suite 200 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/20/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×