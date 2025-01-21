Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 21

These are the lowest food health scores for January 14-21, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant 78 820 Expo Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/16/2025 Pastelitos El Gordito MT #1255 85 2195 Nolensville Pk Nashville, TN 37211 Food Service 01/16/2025 Papa Johns #5030 86 1909 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 01/15/2025 Lavergne High School Food Service 87 250 Wolverine Trail. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 01/15/2025 Seasons 2 Restaurant Bar & Grill 89 1733 St. Andrews Suite Dr. Suite H & G Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 01/14/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

