Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 21

These are the lowest food health scores for January 14-21, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant78820 Expo Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/16/2025
Pastelitos El Gordito MT #1255852195 Nolensville Pk Nashville, TN 37211Food Service01/16/2025
Papa Johns #5030861909 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service01/15/2025
Lavergne High School Food Service87250 Wolverine Trail. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service01/15/2025
Seasons 2 Restaurant Bar & Grill891733 St. Andrews Suite Dr. Suite H & G Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service01/14/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

