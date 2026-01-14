Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 14, 2026

These are the lowest food health scores for January 7-14, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Roma Pizza and Pasta 74 587 S Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/12/2026 Shogun Express 94 593 South Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/12/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

