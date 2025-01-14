Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 14

These are the lowest food health scores for January 7-14, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Inspection Type Date Guatemalteca 2 Panaderia Y Restaurante 75 5270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 1/13/2025 El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant Bar 82 1006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/7/2025 El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant 82 1006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/7/2025 Dewaynes Bar and Grill 86 4425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 1/7/2025 Hardee's #1501840 88 508 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 1/7/2025 Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant 89 600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 1/7/2025 Taco Bell #34436 90 5143 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 1/8/2025 Krystal Restaurants LLC 91 1858 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 1/7/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

