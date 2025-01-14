Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 14

These are the lowest food health scores for January 7-14, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
Guatemalteca 2 Panaderia Y Restaurante755270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service1/13/2025
El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant Bar821006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/7/2025
El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant821006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/7/2025
Dewaynes Bar and Grill864425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service1/7/2025
Hardee's #150184088508 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service1/7/2025
Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant89600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167Food Service1/7/2025
Taco Bell #34436905143 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service1/8/2025
Krystal Restaurants LLC911858 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service1/7/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

